By: Alagie Gazali Kambi
2 nd year medical student
Ischaemic Heart Disease, also known as coronary artery disease, is a condition that affects the
blood vessels supplying the heart with oxygen and nutrients. It occurs when these blood vessels
become narrow or blocked, leading to a reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.
The primary cause of Ischaemic Heart Disease is the buildup of plaque, a fatty substance, inside
the coronary arteries. This process is called atherosclerosis. Over time, the plaque can harden
and narrow the arteries, restricting the flow of blood to the heart. Several factors contribute to
the development of this condition.
One of the major causes is smoking, which damages the inner lining of the blood vessels and
promotes the formation of plaque. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, puts
additional strain on the arteries, making them more susceptible to plaque buildup. High levels
of cholesterol in the blood, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can contribute
to the formation of plaque as well.
Other risk factors for Ischaemic Heart Disease include diabetes, obesity, and a sedentary
lifestyle. Diabetes affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can lead to
damage in the blood vessels. Obesity and lack of physical activity can contribute to high blood
pressure, high cholesterol levels, and weight gain, all of which increase the risk of developing
Ischaemic Heart Disease.
Signs and symptoms of ischaemic heart disease
Coronary artery disease can present with a variety of signs and symptoms. It’s important to
note that not everyone experiences the same symptoms, and some individuals may not have
any symptoms at all. However, here are some common signs and symptoms that people with
Ischaemic Heart Disease may experience:
- Chest pain or discomfort: The most classic symptom of Ischaemic Heart Disease is angina,
which is characterized by chest pain or discomfort. This pain is often described as a tightness,
pressure, squeezing, or burning sensation in the chest. It may also radiate to the arms, back,
neck, jaw, or stomach. The pain typically occurs during physical exertion or emotional stress
and subsides with rest.
- Shortness of breath: Many individuals with Ischaemic Heart Disease may experience
shortness of breath, especially during physical activity or when lying flat. This occurs due to
reduced blood flow to the heart, leading to inadequate oxygen supply to the body.
- Fatigue: Feeling excessively tired or fatigued is another common symptom of Ischaemic Heart
Disease. The heart muscle may not be receiving enough blood and oxygen, causing a decrease
in energy levels.
- Dizziness or lightheadedness: Reduced blood flow to the brain can result in dizziness or
lightheadedness. This symptom may be more pronounced during physical exertion or when
standing up suddenly.
- Sweating: Some individuals with Ischaemic Heart Disease may experience excessive sweating,
even without physical exertion or in cool environments. This symptom is often associated with
chest discomfort.
- Nausea or vomiting: Ischaemic Heart Disease can sometimes cause feelings of nausea or
vomiting, which may be mistaken for indigestion or gastrointestinal issues.
- Palpitations: Irregular or rapid heartbeats, also known as palpitations, can occur in people
with Ischaemic Heart Disease. These palpitations may be accompanied by chest discomfort or
shortness of breath.
Remember, these symptoms can vary from person to person, and some individuals may not
experience any symptoms until a heart attack occurs. If you or someone you know is
experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s important to seek medical attention promptly.
Effects of ischaemic heart disease
Ischaemic Heart Disease can have significant effects on an individual’s health and well-being. It
occurs when the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the heart become narrowed
or blocked, leading to reduced blood flow. Let’s take a look at some of the effects it can have:
- Heart attack: One of the most serious effects of Ischaemic Heart Disease is a heart attack,
also known as myocardial infarction. This occurs when the blood flow to a part of the heart is
completely blocked, leading to the death of heart muscle cells. A heart attack can cause severe
chest pain, shortness of breath, and even be life-threatening.
- Angina: Ischaemic Heart Disease often presents with angina, which is chest pain or
discomfort. This occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t receive enough blood and oxygen,
usually during physical exertion or emotional stress. Angina can significantly impact a person’s
quality of life, limiting their ability to engage in activities they enjoy.
- Heart failure: Over time, Ischaemic Heart Disease can weaken the heart muscle, leading to
heart failure. This condition occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the
body’s needs. As a result, fluid can accumulate in the lungs and other parts of the body, causing
symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling in the legs and ankles.
- Arrhythmias: Ischaemic Heart Disease can disrupt the normal electrical signals in the heart,
leading to irregular heart rhythms or arrhythmias. These abnormal rhythms can cause
palpitations, dizziness, fainting, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest.
- Reduced physical capacity: Due to the limitations imposed by Ischaemic Heart Disease,
individuals may experience a decrease in physical capacity. They may find it challenging to
engage in activities that require exertion, leading to a sedentary lifestyle. This can further
contribute to the progression of the disease and overall decline in health.
- Emotional impact: Living with Ischaemic Heart Disease can have emotional effects as well.
Fear, anxiety, and depression are common among individuals dealing with a chronic condition.
It’s important to address these emotional aspects and seek support from healthcare
professionals or support groups.
- Increased risk of stroke: Ischaemic Heart Disease is often associated with a higher risk of
stroke. The same risk factors that contribute to Ischaemic Heart Disease, such as high blood
pressure, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes, can also increase the risk of stroke.” It’s
important to manage these risk factors to reduce the chances of developing complications like
stroke.
Cure for Ischaemic heart disease
While there isn’t a definitive cure for Ischaemic Heart Disease, there are various treatments and
strategies that can help manage the condition. These approaches aim to alleviate symptoms,
improve quality of life, and reduce the risk of complications. Some common treatments and
strategies include:
- Medications: Doctors may prescribe medications to manage Ischaemic Heart Disease. These
can include medications to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent blood clots,
and relieve symptoms such as angina. It’s important to follow the prescribed medication
regimen and communicate any concerns or side effects with your healthcare provider.
- Lifestyle changes: Making healthy lifestyle choices can have a significant impact on managing
Ischaemic Heart Disease. This includes adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular
physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco use, and managing stress
levels. These changes can help improve overall cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of
further complications.
- Cardiac rehabilitation: Cardiac rehabilitation programs provide a structured approach to
recovery and management of Ischaemic Heart Disease. These programs typically involve
supervised exercise training, education on heart-healthy habits, and emotional support.
Participating in cardiac rehabilitation can help improve physical fitness, reduce symptoms, and
enhance overall well-being.
- Procedures and interventions: In some cases, medical procedures or interventions may be
necessary to treat Ischaemic Heart Disease. These can include procedures such as angioplasty
and stenting to open up blocked arteries, coronary artery bypass graft surgery to bypass
blocked arteries, or implantation of devices such as pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-
defibrillators (ICDs) to regulate heart rhythms.
- Ongoing medical care: Regular follow-up appointments with your healthcare provider are
essential for monitoring your condition, adjusting treatment plans if needed, and addressing
any concerns or new symptoms that may arise. It’s important to stay proactive in managing
your Ischaemic Heart Disease and maintain open communication with your healthcare team.
While a complete cure for Ischaemic Heart Disease may not be available at this time, advances
in medical research and technology continue to improve treatments and outcomes for
individuals with the condition.