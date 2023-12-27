- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Gazali Kambi

2 nd year medical student



Ischaemic Heart Disease, also known as coronary artery disease, is a condition that affects the

blood vessels supplying the heart with oxygen and nutrients. It occurs when these blood vessels

become narrow or blocked, leading to a reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

The primary cause of Ischaemic Heart Disease is the buildup of plaque, a fatty substance, inside

the coronary arteries. This process is called atherosclerosis. Over time, the plaque can harden

and narrow the arteries, restricting the flow of blood to the heart. Several factors contribute to

the development of this condition.

One of the major causes is smoking, which damages the inner lining of the blood vessels and

promotes the formation of plaque. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, puts

additional strain on the arteries, making them more susceptible to plaque buildup. High levels

of cholesterol in the blood, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can contribute

to the formation of plaque as well.

Other risk factors for Ischaemic Heart Disease include diabetes, obesity, and a sedentary

lifestyle. Diabetes affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can lead to

damage in the blood vessels. Obesity and lack of physical activity can contribute to high blood

pressure, high cholesterol levels, and weight gain, all of which increase the risk of developing

Ischaemic Heart Disease.

Signs and symptoms of ischaemic heart disease

Coronary artery disease can present with a variety of signs and symptoms. It’s important to

note that not everyone experiences the same symptoms, and some individuals may not have

- Advertisement -

any symptoms at all. However, here are some common signs and symptoms that people with

Ischaemic Heart Disease may experience: