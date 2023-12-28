VIP Promotions stages Tanabirr for Gambian women tomorrow

- Advertisement -

One of the biggest end of the year events takes center stage tomorrow Friday at the Africell headquarters. The event staged by Waka VIP Promotions is Tanabirr, called to reward and recognize hard working Gambian women. Tanabirr is one of the last surviving cultural festivals much loved by people around the Greater Banjul Area. Tomorrow’s programme at the Africell headquarters on Pipeline is a free show.

Waka Jagne, the founder of VIP Promotions said the night is dedicated to the hard-working Gambian women of 2023. “Entertainment on the night is provided by the Sabarr king Sheik Faal alongside EBoy Buzz (Ngoyan) Khadim Bongo and surprise guest Artist,” he said, According to Waka, all Gambian men and women are invited to the programme which starts from 8 PM to early morning.