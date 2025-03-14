Gambia assures continuing support for Rohingya cause

- Advertisement -

The Gambia and Bangladesh have signed a visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

The signing ceremony held yesterday also highlighted The Gambia’s unwavering support for Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.

Dr Mamadou Tangara, minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad reiterated The Gambia’s commitment to advocating for the Rohingya people.

- Advertisement -

“As the current chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), The Gambia remains steadfast in championing the cause of the Rohingya people at the International Court of Justice. We are dedicated to ensuring that their voices are heard and that they can return to their homeland with dignity,” said Tangara.

“It is not just about holding the perpetrators accountable; it is about securing a future where the Rohingya people live in peace and with their fundamental rights restored.”

Tangara acknowledged Bangladesh’s extensive efforts in hosting over a million Rohingya refugees and assured continued legal and diplomatic backing.

- Advertisement -

“We have achieved major victories at the ICJ, but the struggle is far from over. We must work collectively to maintain international pressure for justice and a sustainable resolution to this humanitarian crisis,” he said.

The minister said: “Yesterday, we had a very fruitful interaction at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), where we all agreed that the Rohingya issue must remain a global priority.”

He also emphasised broader cooperation between the two nations, particularly in agriculture and peacekeeping.

“Bangladesh has demonstrated remarkable achievements in food self-sufficiency, and we look forward to learning from its expertise. Given The Gambia’s fertile land, we believe that collaboration in agriculture can yield significant benefits. “Additionally, Bangladesh’s leadership in UN peacekeeping missions is globally recognised, and we are keen to participate together in joint peacekeeping operations,” he said.