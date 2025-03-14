PPP to contest Half Die by-election

- Advertisement -

The central committee of the PPP has approved the decision for the party to contest in the upcoming councillorship by-election for the Banjul Half Die Ward. In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the party declared: “This by-election is important to our party, as our esteemed leader has firmly declared that the PPP is committed to participating in all electoral contests where we believe we can achieve meaningful impact.

“Adding to the gravity of this contest, our party leader is a resident of Banjul South and hails from the Half Die Ward, making this election particularly significant for him and our local supporters.

“Our party leader, Ousman Madikay Faal, is humbly appealing to the people of Banjul, especially the residents of the Half Die Ward, to rally behind the PPP and help us reclaim our rightful seat. He urges all supporters and members of the PPP to unite behind the candidate chosen by the Banjul Regional Executive Committee, as our success hinges on our collective strength and unity.

- Advertisement -

“The Banjul regional committee has been assigned the crucial responsibility of vetting potential candidates who have a strong chance of winning. We will communicate the identity of our chosen candidate to the constituents of the Banjul Half Die Ward as soon as possible.”