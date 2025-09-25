Gambia at International Parliamentary Union events at UNGA

- Advertisement -

Nominated Member and deputy speaker Seedy Njie yesterday participated as an expert panelist in one of the many High Level Week of events organised by the world body of parliaments, the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The forum, The role of male champions in parliament in advancing the rights of women and girls, brought together parliamentarians from all over the world who accompanied their government delegations to the UNGA.

In his address, Mr Njie made it categorically clear that when men use their voices and positions of authority to defend women and girls, societies will move faster towards justice.

“Conversely, when men remain silent in the face of discrimination or harmful practices, that silence becomes complicity,” Mr Njie told the gathering, “In my role as deputy speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, I have come to appreciate that parliamentary leadership is not only about passing laws, but also about shaping values and inspiring change. In The Gambia, one of the most defining struggles in recent years has been the debate around Female Genital Mutilation (FGM),” Njie said.

He acknowledged the challenge that FGM has long been defended under the cover of culture and tradition.

“Yet, we know—medically, morally, and legally—that it violates the fundamental rights of girls. It endangers their health, strips away their dignity, and undermines their future. In The Gambia, the road to legislating against this practice was neither smooth nor without resistance. As parliamentarians, we faced intense debate, strong emotions, and cultural pressures,” Njie reported.

According to Hon Njie, the role of male champions becomes critical at such moments, adding that it is not enough to leave this struggle to women alone. “As men in positions of authority, we must show courage to challenge harmful norms and demonstrate that being a champion for women’s rights is not a betrayal of tradition, but a defence of justice and humanity,” Njie said. He mentioned the significant role of Gambian male parliamentarians such as honorable Gibbi Mballow among others who led the successful campaign to maintain the ban on FGM in the country.