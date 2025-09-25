Gambian CSO petitions UN over governance issues

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Accountability Project Gambia, a civil society organisation, has petitioned the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to draw his attention to what it calls “cascading governance and deepening crisis of accountability and rule of law” in The Gambia.

APG said this is characterised by the government’s blatant disregard for the rule of law, rampant corruption, and lack of political will to address fundamental issues such as constitutional reform, security sector reform and electoral reform.

In the petition, the group pointed to a litany of issues bedeviling the country’s democratic commitments and aspirations, such as a series of audit reports revealing heinous financial discrepancies and grand embezzlement of public funds by officials of government departments, ministries and state owned enterprises.

It further alleged that government has failed to take meaningful action against corruption within its ranks, particularly among senior officials due to political patronage, and seriously compromised the oversight functions of the National Audit office.

The organisation also accused the president of making a mockery of the Janneh Ccommission of Inquiry recommendations by pardoning and promoting to senior government positions, adversely mentioned individuals who were banned by the Commission from holding public office and recommended for prosecution.

They further reported that the UN Peace building fund has generously supported The Gambia’s transitional justice project, and provided the resources to enhance inclusive participation of stakeholders and strengthened the capacities for the transitional justice processes but three years after the TTRC submitted its recommendations to the government, the hope of victims still lingers on thin thread, and their plight is not taken seriously by the government.

The organisation added that the government has yet to implement a comprehensive programme to address the abuses committed by the security forces of the former regime.