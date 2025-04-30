Gambia at World Conference of Mayors

- Advertisement -

A delegation of Gambian officials have arrived in Alabama, USA, for this year’s World Conference of Mayors. The World Conference of Mayors, (WCM) was founded and organised in April 1984, as a non-profit, non-political worldwide conference, comprised of mayors, former mayors, and other elected and appointed local public officials.

Its mission to provide a combination of technical assistance, professional governmental training and dedication.

This year’s event will be held in the city of Tuskegee, Alabama.

The Gambian delegation comprises Papa Tunkara, chairman of Kerewan Area Council and Sefo Alpha Khan, a representative of the chiefs of NBR among others. The delegation is led by Hon Sheriff Baldeh, economics, diplomat and representative of the WCM in The Gambia.

During the event, the Gambian delegation would engage in a series of side events and meetings among them a signing of a twining agreement between Kerewan and a city in Alabama.