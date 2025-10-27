GAMBIA COACH OMAR CHAM WARNS KENYA: ‘QUALIFIER IS FAR FROM OVER’

- Advertisement -

Gambia women’s national team assistant coach Omar Cham has cautioned Kenya against celebrating despite their resounding 3-1 victory in the first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Despite going down within only three minutes, Harambee Starlets under coach Beldine Odemba recovered to score three first half goals ahead of the return leg slated for Senegal on Tuesday.

A mistake by Kenyan keeper Lilian Awuor allowed Gambia to take the lead but they managed to level matters when Fazila Adhiambo found the back of the net. Kenya went 2-1 up courtesy of a penalty converted by Mwanalima Adam before Shirleen Opisa made it 3-1.

- Advertisement -

The first half of the thrilling contest produced four goals, but there were no goals in the second period with Kenya sealing the emphatic win. Starlets will need a draw of any kind in the return leg that Gambia will host in Senegal on Tuesday, October 28th, at Stade Lat Dior in Thies, to qualify for Morocco 2026.

Gambia to bank on away goal

However, Gambia’s Cham has made it clear the two-legged tie is yet to be decided vowing to turn the tables in the return leg, and qualify for WAFCON, the first edition to feature 16 teams, with the top four earning automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Cham further explained why the away goal they secured in Nairobi will help the Queen Scorpions to complete their mission in Senegal.

- Advertisement -

“It was an away match, and in any final, the game is still wide open, we have 90 minutes to play again, and remember we have one away goal, so it will be a do-or-die, life or death return leg in Senegal at our home ground,” said Cham.

“No one should lie to you that the game is done, 3-1 is a result that we can overturn. We will work on our mistakes and get ready, Kenya should not anticipate it easy, it will be a tough game, my players will give it all, and we will fight for every ball and make sure we add to our away goal.”

Speaking on behalf of the players, vice-captain Ola Buwaro echoed coach Cham’s sentiments by saying: “It was not a bad game, and Kenya played good, and then we played good, so I think we got exhausted during the game, but we will come back in the second leg and fight back.”

Kenya stays positive after first leg win

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba remained positive in their qualification campaign insisting their absence from the WAFCON from the past nine years was pushing the players to achieve the target.

“The players are also looking forward to winning. They are motivated to win because they want to play in the next WAFCON,” said Odemba.

“It has been nine years, and it will be 10 by 2026 when the WAFCON will take place. So, there is that urge and hunger to qualify for WAFCON. They are already speaking about the advantages and why we need to qualify, and they are also ready to do it for the second time.”

During the last WAFCON held in Cameroon in 2016, Harambee Starlets were pooled in Group B alongside Nigeria, who eventually won the title, Mali, and Ghana. They started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Ghana, before losing their matchday two fixture 3-1.

Kenya concluded their preliminary round fixtures without a win after going down 4-0 against Nigeria’s Super Falcons at Stade Omnisport de Limbe.

www.tribalfootball.com