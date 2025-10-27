GFF stages 3rd Football Medicine course

- Advertisement -

In an event heralding a new era in athlete care and sports development, the First Vice President of the Gambia Football Federation, Bakary Jammeh, on Friday presided over the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Football Medicine course. The event was held at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Yundum.

A statement published by the GFF media said this landmark event underscores the federation’s proactive and visionary leadership in shaping the future of Gambian football.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Jammeh, articulated the core philosophy driving the GFF’s sustained investment in capacity building.

“Gone are the days when football was solely about talent and passion. Today, success at every level, from the local pitches to international arenas, is inextricably linked to cutting-edge sports science, preventative medicine, injury management, and rehabilitation. This is not an optional add-on; it is an indispensable cornerstone of any competitive footballing nation. Our commitment to integrating these modern practices is absolute, ensuring our players are not only fit but optimized for peak performance,” he remarked.

He continued: “Investing in our people is investing in our future. This Football Medicine course is a testament to our belief that highly skilled and well-trained medical and technical teams are fundamental to nurturing talent and sustaining success. We are dedicated to providing continuous learning opportunities, equipping our professionals with the latest global standards and best practices, thereby elevating the overall quality and safety of our sport.”

Jammeh said there is no doubt that the health, safety, and long-term well-being of all athletes, from grassroots development to our esteemed national teams, is the absolute top priority for the GFF. “Our athletes are our most valuable assets, the beating heart of Gambian football,” he affirmed.