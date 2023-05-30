Gambia commemorates menstrual health day

Press release

Binti Period Gambia and Africell Gambia Ltd are delighted to announce their collaboration in commemorating the 2023 Menstrual Health Day and jointly launching Binti’s Period Dignity campaign for The Gambia. This partnership aims to raise awareness about menstrual health, promote menstrual education, and advocate for period dignity. Menstrual Health Day, celebrated annually on May 28th, provides an opportunity to address the challenges faced by millions of people worldwide due to the lack of access to menstrual products, education, and stigma associated with menstruation.

Recognising the significance of this day, Binti Period International, a leading global menstrual health organisation and Africell have come together to make a positive impact on menstrual health in The Gambia. The Period Dignity campaign is a joint effort to promote menstrual health, empower women and girls who menstruate, and foster an inclusive and supportive environment. This campaign will focus on several key areas:

1. Raising Awareness: Binti and Africell will collaborate on public awareness campaigns to educate communities about menstrual health, debunk myths, and eliminate the stigma surrounding menstruation.

2. Menstrual Product Accessibility: The partnership will work towards making menstrual products more accessible to women and girls who menstruate, particularly those who are from vulnerable communities. Efforts will be made to distribute menstrual products to schools, community centres, and underserved areas.

3. Menstrual Health Education: Binti Period International and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2021. They have remit to deliver Menstrual Education across the country. So far, they have provided training to 200 teachers in Region 1 & 2 which will continue in all the other Regions.

4. Advocacy for Policy Change: Binti is working with other government ministries and organisations in The Gambia. This includes the provision of menstrual products, ensuring access to clean and safe toilets, and integrating menstrual health education into school curricula. Commenting on the partnership, Ms Manjit K Gill MBE, CEO & Founder of Binti Period International, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Africell to commemorate Menstrual Health Day and launch the Period Dignity campaign. Together, we aim to empower individuals, challenge taboos, and create a supportive environment where menstruation is not a barrier to education and equal opportunities.” “I am proud to work with an organisation like Binti because it is committed to girl empowerment. We all need to strengthen our belief in the potential of girls and women because they are the driving force of a healthy and successful society,” said Lamin Shour, a Binti ambassador. Mr. Baba S Touray, country manager of Binti Period Gambia, stated, “As an organisation, we recognise the importance of menstrual health and its impact on the lives of women and girls. We believe we can drive positive change, break down barriers, and contribute to a more inclusive society where period dignity is ensured.” Africell said the collaboration between Binti and Africell demonstrate the power of partnerships in addressing social issues. By combining their expertise and resources, the organisations hope to create a lasting impact on menstrual health in The Gambia.