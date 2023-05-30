High Court summons WCR governor to produce document

By Bruce Asemota

The governor of West Coast region, Ousman Bojang has been summoned by the High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrahim Jaiteh to produce an original document relating to a land matter.

The document in question is a letter dated 5th February 1998, written to a former Commissioner of Western Division by the late Mr M.B.Jagne. It relates to a land matter currently before the High Court.

Since Mr Bojang is now the governor (current name for commissioner) of the region, the court commanded him to attend in person or through a competent subordinate before the High Court on the 24th May. But according to the court he has failed to appear and did not designate any subordinate to appear on his behalf.

At its sitting over the matter on the 24th May, the court issued another summon ordering the governor to appear in person or through a competent subordinate on the 31st May, 2023 to produce the said document.