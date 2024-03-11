GAMBIA DRAWS BENIN, FACES GHANA TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

As African Games heat up

The Gambia’s men U-20 football team coach Abdoulie Bojang has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in Friday’s 0-0 draw against Benin at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The coach took a bunch of largely inexperienced players but said the ongoing transition in Gambian youth football, which sees players moving up through the ranks to the senior team is working.

Bojang rued the team’s missed opportunities, attributing them to impatience in the final third, a fault he plans to address in training.

Captain Mamadou Bah vowed they’ll return to training and improve on taking chances.

Another player, Bakary Touray who came close to scoring in that match said he can’t wait taking on Ghana tomorrow.

Debutant Momodou Jatta too was excited about his performance and mentioned Mahmoud Bajo as his role model, studying Bajo’s videos to improve his game.

The Gambian team took a day off but has since resumed training for their upcoming match against host Ghana tomorrow Tuesday.