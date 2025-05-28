spot_img
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
GAMBIA ELIMINATED FROM WAFU WOMEN’S CUP

The Gambia lost 4-3 to Guinea in her final group match at Stade KSAR in Nouakchott in the WAFU-A Women’s Cup 2025.

The defeat also knocked The Gambia out of the competition with only one win from three matches having failed to reach the next stage of the competition despite a strong fight against Guinea.

The Queen Scorpions fought hard and showed great determination, but Guinea were more effective in front of goal.

Despite scoring three times and pushing until the end, the Queens’ efforts weren’t enough to complete a comeback.

The team is expected back home today.

 GFF

