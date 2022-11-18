Gambia-EU cooperation, partnership and consultative meeting

BANJUL, 15 NOVEMBER 2022: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad on Monday 14th November 2022 received in audience a delegation from the European Union Commission in Brussels for the first expert meeting between the EU Inter-Service Team and Heads of Ministries and other institutions of the Government of The Gambia for a review and assessment of the political, economic and development relations between the two sides.

The delegation first paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Affairs Minister, H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara at his office. He welcomed the team and spoke about the excellent relations between The Gambia and EU, saying that the EU has over the years supported the Gambia in the areas of democracy, human rights, good governance as well as sustainable and inclusive development.

H.E. Dr. Tangara also commended the EU Ambassador to The Gambia, and leader of the delegation H.E. Corrado Pampaloni for the excellent work he has been doing for the past years. The Foreign Minister further noted that the meeting between the two parties in Banjul symbolises The Gambia’s willingness and readiness to consolidate the excellent relations with the EU.

In his opening remarks during the expert meeting, the Permanent Secretary II of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Habib T.B. Jarra welcomed the members of the EU delegation to The Gambia, and remarked that the meeting is just one of the many bilateral meetings between The Gambia and EU.

Ambassador Jarra further mentioned that the Government of The Gambia recognises the fact that steady advancement in politics and governance is an essential prerequisite for sustainable economic and social development.

“As a Government, we are conscious of the fact that steady advancement in politics and governance is an essential prerequisite for sustainable economic and social development. Resultantly, a part of our discussions today will be focused on taking stock of the development cooperation relations between The Gambia and the European Union under the 11th EDF of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement“ posited PS Jarra.

He added that a meeting like this would provide an opportunity for the necessary discussions on the path to effective and efficient collaboration between the two partners for mutual benefit.