Gambia Face Tight Olympic Schedule On Home Soil

The second round of the men’s beach volleyball qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics will be held in The Gambia from March 12th to 16th.

The Africa Games beach volleyball champions, The Gambia, as host,will have to navigate their path past Mauritius, South Sudan, Kenya and Botswana in tight programme at the Palma River beach

The top two teams from this group and the other three groups will make it to the final phase of the qualification in June. The eight teams will battle for the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympics, which start from July 24 to August 9 in Japan.

The Gambia men’s beach volleyball team currently in Doha, Qatar preparing for the qualifiers is expected back in Banjul on March 8th.