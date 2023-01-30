GAMBIA FINISHES WITH BRONZE AT WAFU WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

The Gambia national women’s team finished their assignment in the Wafu Zone A championship with a bronze medal after beating Guinea Bissau 3-2 in the classification match yesterday. They had earlier lost to host Cape Verde in the semi-final. The girls Scorpions finished second behind Senegal in their group.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) said the good performance of the girls is the latest success story of women’s football development programme in the country.

The team was cheered by a sizeable Gambian community in Sal who showered the girls with gifts.