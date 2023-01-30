Medina United Football Academy cleans airport entrance

Members of the Medina United joined the nation in the revived national set-settal exercise Saturday with a large contingent of players and officials cleaning the entrance of the airport, right down to their own facility nearby. The young boys cut grass, collected rubbish and swept both sides of the highway from the airport entrance using cutlasses and wheelbarrows.

Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, director of the academy, said they consider the exercise as a national responsibility. “These kids spent a lot of time with us, and that makes us their second parents. Here we don’t just concentrate on teaching them football. We also prepare them for life as good citizens of the country,” Mr Ceesay said.

The exercise was led by the General Manager of the Academy, Mr.Sanna Jobarteh.