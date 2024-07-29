GAMBIA GETS INTO ACTIONAT PARIS OLYMPICS

- Advertisement -

Swimmer Aminata Nia Maria Barrow missed a semifinal spot in women’s 100m breaststroke yesterday after finishing 4th in her heats with a time of 1:15:12.

This is Aminata’s first Olympic and the first ever female swimmer to represent The Gambia at the Games.

Meanwhile action continues in the swimming pool for the Gambia on 1 August with Ousman Jobe heading to the Paris Defense Arena to take part in the Men’s Freestyle (50meters)

- Advertisement -

Today though it is time for Judo and Gambia’s leading light in this sport is Faye Njie who will take part in the 73kg category at 10 am.

See the full schedule for Gambian athletes