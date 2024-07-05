GAMBIA GETS KINDDRAW FOR MOROCCO 2025

- Advertisement -

Having qualified twice in a row, the Gambia’s path to a possible third Africa Cup of Nations finals does not look like a hard or an insurmountable task.

The qualifying draw held in South Africa yesterday placed The Scorpions in Group A, alongside Comoro Islands, Madagascar and Tunisia.

Each of the three opponents should not pose a problem to prevent Gambia from at least taking the second automatic ticket to the finals.

Tunisia, which is the most successful team in the group, was beaten by The Gambia at the 2021 finals in Cameroon while Madagascar is not the best team even in the COSAFA zone.

That leaves Comoro Islands, minnows with a big ambition, but they would have to be extremely in their best to threaten the Scorpions march to a third Afcon appearance in this new era.

The draw was attended by Gambia’s High Commissioner in South Africa Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay. She said of the draw:

“I was excited when I learned that the draw is happening not far from me. I decided to go and see firsthand which group Gambia will be and am very delighted that I was well received and treated well by the Caf leadership. I stood up when Gambia’s name came up and I dare say I enjoyed every bit of it I am now praying for the Scorpions to succeed and qualify,” Ambassador Jahumpa said.

The qualifiers will start in September 2024 and end in November 2024.

The first and runners-up in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, will gain qualification to the competition.

The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest sporting event in Africa and the next championship will be held from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Groups:

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi