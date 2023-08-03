GAMBIA IN NORWAY CUP QUARTER FINALS TODAY

The Gambian team at the ongoing Norway Cup yesterday secured a quarterfinal spot, after beating Sotra SportsKlubb1 of Bergen 1-0 in the round of 16.

Bergen was the latest Norwegian opposition the Gambian team defeated in the competition which now enters the quarter finals.

In the battle for the last eight today, the Gambia will take on Nome Fotball at about 1.30 PM.

The tournament which features over 60 teams from different countries is the biggest youth football championship and festival in the world. Each year, over thousands of young players mainly in the U-16 category, compete.

They are divided into numerous groups with the group winners progressing to the Round of 16. Having topped their group with two decisive victories over Sadelen Idrettslag and Tiller IL, the Gambian boys moved to a deserving Round of 16 place where they again triumphed yesterday to reach this afternoon’s quarterfinals. The Norway Cup is an international youth football tournament in Oslo, Norway. It has been held annually since 1972, with the exception of 1976 (due to a conflicting arrangement), 2020 and 2021 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic). It is the world’s largest football tournament and sees a typical 1400 to 1700 participating teams per year.

The Norway Cup consists of tournaments for ages 10 through 19 for both genders, with over 53,049 teams having participated during its history.

The tournament is organised by Bækkelagets Sportsklub and participants come from 50 to 60 countries.

The Gambian team is led by former Gambian international Tijan Jaiteh who is also the representative of Norway Cup in the Gambia. Mr Jaiteh is also a sports ambassador for The Gambia