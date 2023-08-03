Gambian keeper joins Bayelsa queens

Top Nigerian women’s club Bayelsa Queens FC has unveiled Gambia and former Abuko United goalkeeper Matty Manga as the new member in the club’s ranks. The player has been with the team since her outstanding performance for The Gambia at the Wafu Zaone A championship where she helped Gambia reached third place. She was voted player of the match when Gambia played against Guinea in that regional tournament back in January.

On Wednesday, the club proudly unveiled her with high praises: “We’re excited to announce that Matty Manga, the talented goalkeeper from the Gambia national team and former player of Abuko FC, has joined Bayelsa Queens FC.

She has since arrived in Bayelsa State and is already blending in fast with the team. We can’t wait to see her in action.”

The Bayelsa Queens also called Prosperity Girls is one of the biggest female football club in Nigeria. Last year, the team competed in the African female football champion league.