Gambia is 29th best African footballing nation

The Gambia made significant progress in the latest Fifa World Rankings for the end of June. The country is now positioned 29th in the continent and 119th in the world.

The rankings released on Thursday shows The Gambia overtook Tanzania, Togo and Sierra Leone and landing behind Mozambique.

The Gambia’s latest rankings is largely attributed to her recent wins over Mali and South Sudan in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers. With nine points after five matches, The Gambia only needs to avoid defeat against Congo at home in September to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.