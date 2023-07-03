Sabally voted WNBA All-Star starter

Former Oregon forward Satou Sabally will be on the court when next month’s WNBA All-Star game tips. Sabally was one of 10 players to be selected to start the game, the league announced on Sunday morning.

This will be the Dallas Wing forward’s second All-Star game selection. She was a reserve in 2021.

It’s been a breakout season for the fourth-year pro. Sabally has averaged 19.5 points per game to go with a near league leading 10.5 rebounds per game — both are career highs. She ranks seventh in scoring and second in rebounding.

Four backcourt and six frontcourt players were selected to start the game. The selections follow media, fan and player voting, in which Sabally was the fourth most popular frontcourt player.

The other nine All-Star game starters will be guards Jackie Young (Las Vegas), Jewell Loyd (Seattle), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas) and the frontcourt starters will be A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Breanna Stewart (New York), Brittney Griner (Phoenix), Aliyah Boston (Indiana) and Nneka Ogwumike (Las Angeles).

This year’s WNBA All-Star game will be held on July 15 in Las Vegas.