Glory Baptist wins national human rights debate championship

Glory Baptist International School emerged victorious in the just concluded national human rights debate championship.

The championship brought together top schools from across the country in a robust debate on issues relating to human rights.

The judges lauded Glory Baptist’s school for its well-articulated arguments, superb delivery, and excellent rebuttals. The team’s defense of human rights was described by the judges as exceptional, demonstrating a deep understanding of the principles of equality, justice, and dignity for all human beings.

Speaking after the event, the Head of the English Language Department at Glory Baptist International School, Mr. Umaru Fofanah expressed his pride in the school and the students, noting that this victory was not just a win for the school, but for the entire country.

“Our students are well-rounded individuals who excel not just in academics but also in extracurricular activities. We are proud of them, and we believe that they will continue to be instruments of positive change in our society,” Mr Fofanah said.

Fofana added that the victory is a significant milestone for the school as it demonstrated its commitment to the academic and intellectual development of its students.