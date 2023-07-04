Ecomig-Ghana supports Essau community

The new commander of the Ghanaian troops serving with Ecomig (GHANCOY 7), Lieutenant Colonel Kwesi Peprah, has expressed delight over the good reception his troops continue to enjoy in Barra.

Addressing a presentation ceremony at Essau where his troops donated food items, mats among others to the village central mosque, Col Peprah said the Ecomig troops are committed to ensure the peace and security of all Gambians.

He said the donation is part of the troop’s civil military cooperation.

“The gesture was meant to celebrate Eid with the community,” he said.

He thanked the Essau community and its environs for their hospitality.

Dodou Saidy, Imam Ratib of Essau Central Mosque in receiving the materials on behalf of the community thanked GHNCOY 7 for the generosity. He prayed for them to successfully fulfil their mission and return to their families in peace.

Major Maxwell Asola, the Ecomig spokesperson thanked the community for the opportunity. He said the gesture was made possible through the Ecomig Force Commander.

In a similar development, the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Company 8 (NIGCOY 8) Lieutenant Colonel Moerino Joseph Bent joint his officers to celebrate Eid at the Central Mosque in Yundum Barracks.

Commander Bent thanked Gambians for their unwavering support and cooperation.