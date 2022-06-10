GTBOARD SUES LERR GROUP OVER FAILURE TO COMPLETE LODGES

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Gambia Tourism Board has instituted a civil suit against Lerr Group at the High Court in Banjul asking for D21,266,906.00.

Gambia Tourism Board is also asking the court to award interest at the rate of 18% from 2020 until the date of judgment.

According to the writ of summons, GTB entered into a written contract sometime in March, 2020 with Lerr Group to build eco-lodges in Barra, Kunkilling Forest Park and Sotuma Samba Koi.

GTB said the sum was given to Lerr Group for the building of these lodges.

It said it had several meetings with Lerr to get it complete the work before the stipulated time but Lerr had kept asking for more money to finish the work. GTB said Lerr calimed it did some variations which were not approved by the board.

GT Board averred that it has made several demands to Lerr Group but the Group has adamantly refused to pay the said sum without any logical reason.

It said under the circumstances, Lerr Group is indebted for the sum of twenty-one million, two hundred and sixty-six thousand, nine hundred and six dalasi.