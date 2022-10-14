Gambia–Nigeria Trade Fair begins today

The much-awaited subregional pilot exhibition between The Gambia and Nigeria is set to be officially opened today by the Minister for Public Service, Administration Reform Coordination and Delivery – Baboucarr Joof on behalf of the Vice President Badara Joof.

The Nigerian advance team has arrived in Banjul on Friday 7th October 2022, whilst the latest team of 32 Nigerian exhibitors and officials arrived on Monday night. The rest of the officials including the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Export and Promotion Council (NEPC), and The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) arrived yesterday. This 1st edition of the West African Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprise Exhibition (WAMSMEE) will include 60 exhibitors: 30 representing Nigeria, 30 identified by the Gambia Investment & Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and its Business Service Organization associates. International winning artists including Teni – the entertainer from Nigeria, Gambia’s super star ST – The Brikama Boyo, Mariama Jobe and Lena B, will open the mega concert today Friday 14th October 2022 at 6:30pm. Firebrand Gambian International artists including Attack, Nyanchoo, Kombonka, Hussain Dada, Awa Gambia, Barhama, Big Faa, Sambou Suso, Fayer Ngum, Miss Jobiz, Lady Pama, Awa Bling, Cess Ngum, Mariama Cham, Lady Lina, Lilian, Tisha, Spice, Aria, Lizzy – Di Hardest will perform during the period of the fair to an upbeat never seen, heard or experienced in an exhibition in the smiling coast. This rare bilateral trade fair is facilitated by The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency and the Nigerian High Commission in the Gambia. The initiative is also supported by GCCI with proud sponsorship from NEPC and SMEDAN.

The exhibition will last until 20th October.