Gambia, others set stage for sustainable tourism at WTM London 2025

France, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Ecuador, Kenya, the Philippines, The Gambia, India, and Nepal are setting the stage for sustainable tourism at WTM London 2025. These countries are showcasing their commitment to responsible travel by prioritizing environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and social impact. Through innovative approaches and strategic initiatives, they are leading the way in balancing tourism growth with sustainability. Their active participation at the event highlights the growing global recognition of tourism as a powerful tool for both economic development and environmental responsibility. By focusing on sustainable practices, these nations are paving the path for a more inclusive, eco-friendly future in the travel industry.

A highlight of the event was the Ministers’ Summit, celebrating its 19th year, where industry leaders from diverse destinations like the Philippines, Kenya, and Ecuador gathered to discuss strategies for attracting investment in tourism. Public-private partnerships emerged as a key focus, with ministers stressing how fiscal incentives could play a crucial role in fostering both local and international investment. These partnerships are seen as critical drivers for growth, particularly in emerging destinations seeking to create sustainable and resilient tourism sectors.

Another major theme was the future of tourism education. Several countries, including Greece, Portugal, and France, shared their approaches to equipping young people with the skills needed for the sector. There was unanimous agreement that promoting tourism as a rewarding career is key to ensuring the industry’s long-term success. Educational initiatives are increasingly being tailored to meet the evolving demands of the industry, with an emphasis on creating a skilled workforce that can address the challenges posed by an ever-changing travel landscape.

A standout feature of the event was the Sustainability Conference, which opened with a session titled “Other Worlds Are Possible: Reimagining Tourism’s Purpose.” Climate action expert delivered a powerful talk on how tourism businesses must rethink their approach to sustainability. Instead of simply reducing emissions, the speaker urged companies to focus on helping tourists grasp the real-world impact of climate change. Visitors, they argued, must feel the effects of these environmental crises firsthand rather than just reading about them.

The speaker, who founded the Travel Declares a Climate Emergency network, shared personal experiences of witnessing increasingly frequent climate disasters such as wildfires and flooding. While acknowledging the technical challenges posed by climate change, the expert highlighted the need for a broader societal shift. They praised businesses that integrate social impact into their operations, such as hotels staffed by refugees or tours led by individuals who have experienced homelessness. These initiatives not only promote environmental awareness but also contribute to the social fabric of the regions they serve.

Among the tour operators leading the charge in social sustainability was Blue Yonder, which has partnered with rice farmers in Kerala, India. The farmers now serve as kayak guides along the Backwaters, providing them with additional income and training in emergency rescue operations. This innovative approach underscores how tourism can provide economic opportunities while simultaneously promoting environmental and social education.

Another session titled “When Place Speaks Back: Communities Writing the Story” examined the role of tourism in breaking down stereotypes. Representatives from Nepal, the Bahamas, and Africa spoke out against the oversimplified portrayals of their regions, often seen in travel marketing. Africa, for example, is frequently reduced to images of “sunsets and safari,” a narrow representation of the continent’s diverse cultures and experiences. The session emphasized the importance of supporting local communities by providing stable incomes and sourcing food from local suppliers, thereby fostering more authentic tourism experiences.

The discussion also highlighted unique local activities, such as banana beer-making in Africa, as examples of how tourism can offer meaningful, culturally immersive experiences. The key takeaway from this session was that storytelling and mutual respect are at the heart of sustainable tourism, encouraging a deeper connection between travelers and the places they visit.

The Geo-Economics Summit also explored the power of tourism in fostering peace and understanding. Palestinian and Israeli peace activists shared how tourism can help bridge cultural divides. They discussed their initiatives that offer dual narratives through tour guides from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, encouraging greater empathy and dialogue. These peace-building efforts are seen as a model for using tourism to promote reconciliation and understanding in divided regions.

At the same summit, the importance of the Global South in the tourism sector was highlighted. Representatives from The Gambia and the Caribbean emphasized how tourism is helping to preserve local cultures and drive economic growth. One example was the Gambia’s focus on sharing the story of Mansa Musa, the legendary 14th-century emperor of Mali, to educate tourists about the region’s rich history.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which integrates sustainability as a core pillar, was also a prominent topic of discussion. The kingdom’s commitment to aligning its tourism development with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals was praised, reflecting a broader global shift toward sustainable practices in the tourism sector.

The booming Chinese outbound tourism market was another key focus of the event. Experts discussed how destinations and travel brands are adapting to meet the needs of this increasingly affluent and curious demographic. Saudi Arabia, for example, is aiming to attract five million Chinese visitors by 2030. Chinese travelers, the session noted, are seeking authenticity and cultural immersion, with a strong desire for emotional connections rather than just low-cost options.

Campaigns like VisitBritain’s “Starring GREAT Britain,” which showcases iconic locations from popular films and TV shows, were cited as successful ways to engage Chinese travelers. Working with Chinese content creators, it was noted, is essential to inspiring travel, rather than simply selling destinations.

The growing importance of experiential travel was another key theme, with research revealing that 70% of travelers now see play as an essential component of their travel experience. The rise of entertainment-focused tourism, such as the Qiddiya City project in Saudi Arabia, is an example of how destinations are increasingly aligning themselves with global trends in leisure and entertainment.

Overall, the opening day of WTM London 2025 shed light on the evolving dynamics of global tourism. With sustainability, investment, and the growing influence of the Chinese market taking center stage, the discussions are shaping the path forward for an industry that is constantly adapting to new challenges and opportunities.