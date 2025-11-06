Football veterans commitee launched

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation GFF on Wednesday inaugurated a Legends and Veteran Affairs Committee. The body chaired by GFF second vice president Ebou Faye, himself a former footballer , is set up to among other things determine the eligibility criteria for former national team players to be officially recognised as legends as well as administer the awards segment of the GFF annual Awards, assess nominees and determine winners.

The body all also create a database and keep track of all award recipients, nominations, legends and former administrators etc.

Other functions of the committee shall include establishing the GFF Hall of Fame, create and manage the Veteran Welfare Fund: receive, vet and approve all requests for financial and other support from the Veterans Welfare Fund.

Addressing the committee members, GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo highlighted the importance of the committee, paying tribute to the contributions, sacrifices and knowledge of its members.

James Gomez, a veteran football administrator appointed as the vice chairman of the committee, thanked the GFF for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him and other members. “Some of us are retired, but when we’re called by football, we must answer,” he added, urging all members to live up to the expectations set for them.

Other members of the committee are: Cherno Bara Touray, Tijan Masaneh Ceesay, Essa Faye, Edmond Shonubi, and Baboucarr Sowe (Laos), all of whom expressed gratitude for the initiative and assured the GFF of their unwavering commitment to deliver on their mandate.