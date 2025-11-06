MOYS ENGAGES PARTNERS TO CREATE A YOUTH-RECREATIONAL SPACE IN STADIUM

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYS, in partnership with the UNFPA and QGroup yesterday signed an agreement to establish a Youth-Friendly Recreational Space and Outdoor Gym at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

According to MoYS, the initiative responds to the growing need for safe, accessible, and youth-centered wellness spaces in the country where more than 60% of the population are young people.

“The facility will promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and social connection among young people, while providing vital information and services on sexual and reproductive health, mental health and life skills development ”, MoYS said in statement on its Facebook.

The facility will include twenty outdoor gym equipment units supported by Italian Cooperation, shaded seating, durable flooring, lighting, waste bins, and educational fitness board. There will also be regular youth engagement sessions on health and responsible gym use and a joint monitoring and evaluation framework by the ministry and UNFPA to track participation and impact.

Bakary Y Badjie, minister of youth and sports, expressed heartfelt appreciation to UNFPA and QGroup, calling the partnership “timely, inspiring, and deeply meaningful for the nation’s young people.”

“This is a proud moment for the ministry. For the first time, we are witnessing such a powerful collaboration between the UN system, the private sector and the Ministry all coming together to create something truly impactful for our youth,” the minister said.

He emphasised that the lack of youth-friendly facilities has long been a challenge, and this initiative marks a strong step in addressing it.

“The government remains committed to investing in our young people, but we cannot do it alone and partnerships like this are the way forward. I thank QGroup and UNFPA for believing in the Ministry’s vision and for standing with us in empowering the next generation,” he added.

The UNFPA Country Representative, Ms. Ndeye Rose Sarr, reaffirmed her institution’s dedication to youth empowerment.

“Our goal is to ensure that young people live healthy, informed and productive lives so this partnership with MoYS and QGroup reflects our shared commitment to advancing youth well-being and national development.” she said

Muhammed Jah, CEO of the QGroup, expressed his pride in contributing to national progress through youth empowerment.

“Our contributions from providing outdoor gym facilities to ensuring safety and comfort aims to make the Independence Stadium a welcoming and inspiring space for young people across the country,” Jah noted.