GAMBIA PICKS PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR GABON…. concern over player availability due to covid-19 restrictions

Gambia Coach Tom Saintfiet has picked about 40 players, which he would trim to 23 for next month’s double-header against Gabon.

The long provisional list is necessary because according to sources, Tom is concerned about who will be available and who may not in view of the rise of Covid cases and the resultant restrictions in European countries. The coach’s provisional squad contained some 16 strikers, each of whom is a potential goal scorer with sharp edge. He also has a full house of players in defence, midfield and goalkeeping departments.

However according to anxious sources close to the team’s preparation, the logistics involved in these two matches could be bigger and more complex than previous ones.

“We are in a time of crisis affecting traveling and possible health emergencies with different approaches by different nations and with our players scattered around the world, there is bound to be uncertainty until the last minute. I think Caf should have copied the UEFA, example by converging the teams in one capital city in a mini-tournament to decide the qualifiers to Afcon 2022. This idea of travelling and changing flights at different airports could expose players in transit to the risk of Covid-19. What will happen if host countries with mandatory testing on arrival rules played games to return a positive test for top players of the visiting team? Also, clubs in European countries with quarantine rules for returning travellers may be reluctant to release their players because they could lose them for two weeks when they return. So, you see all these are factors we have to live with,” our source said with a worrying tone.

SQUAD LIST

Modou Jobe (FC Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy) Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany) Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland) Pa Modou Jagne (Switzerland) Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway) Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds, Sweden) Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy) Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium) Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria) Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark) Mohammed Mbye (IFÖ Brömölla, Sweden) Moussa Kamara (FC Balzan, Malta) Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway) Ngine Faye Njie (CasaSports, Senegal) Sulayman Bojang (Saprsborg 09, Norway) Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium) Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland) Yusupha Bobb Italy Ebrima Darboe (AS Roma, Italy) Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta) Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia) Ebrima Colley (Hellas Verona, Italy) Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy) Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk, South Korea) Buba Jobe (Ogryte, Sweden) Lamin Jallow (Vincenza, Italy) Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium) Musa Juwara (Boavista, Portugal) Steve Trawally (Ajman Club, UAE) Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium) Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy) Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia) Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland) Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain) Muhammed Badamosi (KV Kortrijk, Belgium) Alassana Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark) Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)