Gambia News

GAMBIA PLANS TO SEND TROOPS TO ECOWAS FORCE IN SIERRA LEONE

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia Government is to table a motion at the National Assembly for lawmakers to consider and ratify the deployment of Gambian soldiers to Sierra Leone, according to the newly approved agenda of the National Assembly sittings, set to start from 9 to 27 September.

If approved, (highly likely) the Gambian contingent would join other sub regional forces to form the Ecowas stabilisation mission in Sierra Leone.

The West African nation is faced with security worries since last November’s alleged attempted foiled coup in which several soldiers were killed.

Worried about the situation in the country, Ecowas, at the end of its recent 64th ordinary session in Abuja, announced the deployment of a regional security mission to help stabilize the situation in Sierra Leone.

The motion to seek approval for the deployment of Gambian soldiers is expected to be tabled by Defense Minister Serigne Modou Njie on Tuesday 17 September.

