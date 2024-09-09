Does the rod instill discipline?

- Advertisement -

There is a common saying, ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ which is widely accepted in many African countries, The Gambia included. It is common to hear people say ‘if you want your child to be disciplined and respectful; then you cannot – should not – spare the rod.

However, many studies have shown that using some form of violence to try to discipline children just breeds more violence in them when they grow up. Most of the acts of violence and indiscipline that are observed in society today can be traced back to the violent upbringing of such children.

The many acts of indiscipline and violence occurring today are of course caused by many complex issues. Some of these issues have to do with the level of poverty, lack of employment and the general high cost of living. These make it much more difficult for parents, who may be young themselves, to bring up their children in the best possible way.

When parents are under immense pressure to make ends meet, and their level of income is low, any small misdemeanor from their children may result in physical disciplining. This tends to teach those children that it is all right to respond to wrongs with violence.

Perhaps this explains the high level of indiscipline observed in the young people of today. Young people go into violence, drug abuse, stealing, armed robbery, and many other forms of unruly behavior in the country. The roads are a good way to see the level of indiscipline in the country.

Parents should therefore endeavor to bring up their children in an atmosphere of love and compassion. They should try not to transfer their frustrations and anger to their children by treating them violently. This will only give fuel to a continuous cycle of violence.

More work needs to be done therefore to improve the lot of the people so that they will have the peace of mind required to set good examples for their children. Another way to improve this situation is through creating awareness on parenting. The media should be used to give guidance to couples so that they will have the ability to bring their children up in a peace and loving manner.