Gambia, S/Leone, Liberia launch landmark free roaming agreement

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (Pura) of The Gambia in collaboration with Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and the National Communications Authority (NatCA) of Sierra Leone, has established a free-roaming agreement aimed at eradicating cross-border telecom charges and improving regional connectivity.

This landmark agreement was formalised during a three-day meeting in Freetown from January 29 to 31. It allows mobile users across The Gambia Liberia, and Sierra Leone to communicate effortlessly without incurring roaming fees. This initiative aligns with the Ecowas regulations and promotes regional economic collaboration, trade, and mobility.

Set to be implemented in phases, the agreement will take effect on 2nd May, 2025, enabling Liberian travellers in Sierra Leone to receive calls free of charge while making calls, sending SMSs, and using mobile data at local rates—without needing a new SIM card. By 1st July, 2025, similar benefits will extend to travellers between Liberia and The Gambia, eliminating additional international roaming charges.

This initiative, spearheaded by LTA in partnership with NatCA and Pura aims to foster economic growth and seamless communication for the region’s 16 million residents.

While full regional roaming integration is still a work in progress, LTA chairman Abdullah Kamara emphasised that these agreements mark a significant step toward implementing Ecowas regulations on roaming, ultimately working to eliminate high roaming fees across West Africa.

The move follows similar agreements in Africa, including Ghana’s free roaming deal with Benin and Togo in 2023, as well as a Senegal-Mauritania agreement, highlighting the continent’s growing momentum toward affordable cross-border communication.

LTA acting chairperson Abdullah Kamara said the initiative represents a transformative vision to stimulate economic growth and foster stronger regional connections. “This agreement allows our citizens to communicate freely while travelling, removing the burden of high roaming charges and the need for multiple SIM cards. It is a powerful catalyst for economic cooperation and enhanced mobility,” he stated.

Kamara called upon mobile service providers to adhere to the agreement to ensure that both businesses and individuals can gain the maximum benefit from this initiative.

According to telecommunications analysts, wider adoption of free-roaming agreements across Ecowas can significantly impact Africa’s projected digital economy, which is expected to reach US$180 billion by 2025. According to the Economy Africa 2020 report by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa’s Internet economy could contribute approximately 5.2% to the continent’s GDP by 2025, nearly US$180 billion.