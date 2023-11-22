Gambia secures pavilion, office space at COP28

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Vice President Muhammad BS Jallow has announced that The Gambia will have its own pavilion and office space for the upcoming annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) 2023 more commonly referred to as COP28, to be held in Dubai the United Arab Emirates.

He disclosed that Gambia secured this pavilion and office space through the generosity of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

- Advertisement -

VP Jallow made these remarks at pre-cop28 briefing workshop pre-organized by the Ministry of Environment and stakeholders held at Bakadaji hotel.

“The pavilion and office space shall greatly enhance the visibility of The Gambia, through the display of our achievements in the fight against climate change, as well as the organization of our own side events, to further showcase our achievements.”

He added that the facilities will also enable holding effective bilateral meetings with development partners as they seek much needed revenue to fund climate strategies and programmes.

- Advertisement -

“I urge each of you to approach the tasks ahead at this preparatory meeting, with a sense of purpose, and a commitment to meaningful action. Let our deliberations be informed by the knowledge that time is running out, and that our decisions will determine the legacy we leave for our children and grandchildren. We should leave here today, with a better understanding of the COP processes, culminating in The Gambia’s effective and well-coordinated participation at COP28.”

“We are here because we understand that the time for action is now, and how we participate at COP28 will shape the destiny of this country,” he highlighted.

Rohey John Manjang, climate change minister, said as Gambia prepares to attend the COP through the delegation led by “His Excellency and it is important to remind ourselves why we are attending this important conference, what are our priority areas, what are the bilateral opportunities available. Today’s workshop will answer some of those questions.”

Babucarr Zaidi Jallow, the deputy permanent secretary, also explained about securing the pavilion.

“Last year, when we came back from Egypt, there was a lot of noise, if I can call it that or criticism from the delegates that the Gambia did not have a pavilion. So when we came back in December, we immediately wrote a letter to the UAE Government knowing that COP was now going to be in their country and we believed that they are generous enough and also financially stable to support us which they did for free.”