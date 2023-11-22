Cuba strengthens ties with nationals residing abroad

- Advertisement -

Havana, Nov 20 (Agencies) Cuba promoted ties with its nationals residing abroad and advocated for their increasingly active participation in the socioeconomic processes of the Caribbean Island.

With this purpose, the IV Nation and Emigration Conference was held over the weekend, which brought together 367 Cubans from 57 countries from all latitudes in Havana; a third of them live in the United States.

During the two days of contacts with institutions and representatives of the State, the Government and civil society organizations, the participants in the historic meeting debated the links with their nation of origin and the perspectives of that relationship, as well as others related to the culture and identity, economic development and investments.

The Conference made it possible to make an exhaustive assessment of the country’s relations with its compatriots abroad, evaluate these links and identify the potential for participation in projects aimed at promoting economic development and strengthening relations.

According to President Miguel Díaz-Canel, this purpose is invariable and irreversible, in the face of external threats and the intensification of the United States blockade and the media campaigns against the Revolution.

At the conclusion of the Conference, the Cuban head of state explained that in the world there are 138 associations of Cubans that defend their country’s right to self-determination and sovereignty, and support efforts for its development through solidarity.

The participants expressed the need to lift the US blockade that harms the population, constitutes the greatest obstacle to the socioeconomic development of the island and affects the ties of Cubans residing abroad with their country of origin.

They also highlighted the importance of using the human capital formed by the Revolution, and contributing to the development of the nation through the establishment of fluid economic-commercial relations.

During their stay in the Cuban capital, the visitors paid tribute to national hero José Martí, visited social projects, enjoyed different cultural activities, among others.