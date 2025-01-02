spot_img
19.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Gambia National news

Gambia-Senegal reaffirm commitment to strengthening cooperation

Press Release – State House – Banjul: President Adama Barrow received a delegation from Senegal on Monday led by the Senegalese Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mabouba Diagne. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening economic and cultural partnerships between the two countries.

President Barrow expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their visit and emphasised the importance of fostering friendship between the two nations to promote regional trade. He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the government of Senegal to uphold the values of regional integration and to enhance prosperity.

During the meeting, Minister Diagne thanked President Barrow for taking the time to meet them. He also highlighted the significance of further strengthening the cooperation and strategic partnership between the neighbouring countries.

The minister presented a special letter from President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to President Barrow.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Affairs Minister Mamadou Tangara, Finance Minister Seedy Keita, and Minister and Chief of Staff for Presidential Affairs Mod Ceesay.

