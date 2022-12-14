GAMBIA STARTS WARMING UP FOR AFRICAN YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

With the African Under- 20 championship just two months away, the Young Scorpions on Monday started technical preparations ahead of the championship to take place in Egypt.

The two times Wafu Zone A Champions are using the Fifa goal project site in Yundum for this preparation under Coach Abdoulie Bojang who selected training on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Gambia secured qualification after taking one of the two available places through Wafu Zone A tournament held in Mauritania from August to September 2022.