Gambia still has the most powerful passport in West Africa

The Gambia maintains its position as having the most powerful passport in West Africa.

In its latest report published earlier this week, Henley Passport Index ranked The Gambia as having the 73rd most powerful passport out of 199 countries in the world. The Gambia tops Senegal which is ranked 84th as well as all the other 15 countries in the West Africa sub-region.

Gambian passport holders have the privilege of travelling to at least 70 countries through visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

These include countries in Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Americas.

The Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

Although the Gambian passport has fallen one place from last year, it is still ranked over countries like India, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

In 2006, The Gambia had the 45th most powerful passport in the world and registered its worst ranking at 80th in 2021.