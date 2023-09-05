Gambia takes bronze at African pentathlon championship

The Gambian team comprising Ebrima Jatta and Ebrima MS Jarju representing the country in the 2023 African/Asianic Pentathlon championship in Egypt returned home Sunday. The event also served as an Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024.

According to the Gambia pentathlon federation, the boys could not qualify for the Olympics but managed to win a bronze medal with host Egypt and Mali winning gold and silver respectively.

From Cairo, Egypt, the team headed to Alexandria to compete in the UIPM Biathle and Triathle national tour championship where Ebrima Jatta won silver and Ebrima MS Jarju taking 6th position. The delegation was led by Saikou Jarjue president of the Gambia pentathlon Federation.