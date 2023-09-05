SJAG wins football stakeholders’ tourney

The Sports Journalists Association of the Gambia (SJAG) on Sunday beat the Gambia Football Coaches Association (GFCA) 4-1 to claim the trophy staged between eight teams in a stakeholders championship sponsored by GFF President Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo.

The colourful final was attended by senior GFF officials and the president of the Sports Journalists Association (SJAG) Musa Sise.

The tourney was designed to bring all the branches of the football fraternity together for better understanding and collaboration in the development of Gambian football. Other teams in the tourney were the security, referees, coaches, medics and administrative staff of the GFF among others.