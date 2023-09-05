GOV’T PAYS D9.7M TOWARDS SCORPIONS’ CRUCIAL AFCON MATCH

According the National Sports Council NSC, following the submission of a budget by the Gambia Football Federation for the National team’s final match in the qualifiers for next year’s Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast, the government has paid D9.7M out of D11M, the total amount approved to the GFF.

The NSC said the money paid is meant to facilitate the payment of flight tickets, hotel bills, and the team’s allowances. The NSC did not explain when and how the reminder of the D11M will be spent.