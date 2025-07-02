Gambia Takes the Spotlight in Global Tourism by Promoting Destination Gambia at Experience Africa 2025

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) is actively putting Destination Gambia on the global map by attending the three-day Experience Africa 2025 trade event. Taking place at Bishopsgate, London, from June 23rd to June 25th, the event serves as a crucial platform for businesses in the African travel industry. Organised by the African Travel & Tourism Association (ATTA), it brings together tourism suppliers from across Africa and buyers from various international markets, including the UK and Europe.

Key Event Highlights

Experience Africa 2025 is the go-to event for those involved in African tourism, providing valuable networking opportunities for organisations looking to expand their presence in key global markets. Since its inception in 2018, the event has helped African travel suppliers connect with international buyers, fostering new business relationships and partnerships. The event also acts as a hub for discussing emerging trends and developments within the African tourism sector.

GTBoard’s participation is focused on promoting Destination Gambia as a top-tier travel destination. Through scheduled meetings with international tour operators, travel agents, and other key industry figures, the board aims to showcase The Gambia’s diverse tourism offerings, which span from cultural heritage and eco-tourism to sustainable travel practices.

Why experience Africa 2025 matters for destination Gambia

For GTBoard, being part of Experience Africa 2025 is more than just a promotional opportunity; it’s about positioning Destination Gambia as a year-round destination for global travellers. Adama Njie, Director of Tourism Promotion at GTBoard’s UK Office, emphasised how the event serves as an essential space for networking and strengthening business ties with international tourism professionals.

Njie also highlighted that GTBoard’s involvement at this event is a strategic effort to elevate the visibility of The Gambia in the competitive international travel market. By forming partnerships with key players in the travel industry, GTBoard seeks to enhance its standing in the UK and European markets, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and authentic travel experiences.

What destination Gambia brings to the table

The Gambia has much to offer tourists looking for authentic travel experiences. From rich cultural heritage to eco-friendly travel initiatives, Destination Gambia stands out for its commitment to responsible tourism. As travellers increasingly seek sustainable destinations, The Gambia’s eco-tourism offerings are a key selling point. Through its participation in Experience Africa 2025, GTBoard is actively promoting The Gambia’s:

• Cultural heritage: Explore the vibrant traditions, music, and history that make The Gambia unique.

• Eco-tourism: A focus on preserving the environment through responsible travel practices.

• Sustainable travel: Commitment to sustainable tourism that benefits local communities and the environment.

GTBoard’s presence at the event demonstrates its dedication to promoting these unique aspects of Destination Gambia, ensuring that it remains a top choice for eco-conscious and culturally curious travellers.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

Through Experience Africa 2025, GTBoard is working to establish and strengthen partnerships with tourism professionals and buyers from around the world. By interacting with key figures in the African travel market, the board aims to solidify The Gambia’s presence as a desirable destination, not only for leisure but also for responsible and sustainable travel experiences.

GTBoard’s strategic engagement with international tour operators, travel agents, and buyers during the event is pivotal to the growth of the country’s tourism sector. As part of this effort, GTBoard hopes to make Destination Gambia synonymous with sustainability, enriching experiences, and authentic cultural exchanges.

A platform for knowledge and collaboration

One of the most valuable aspects of Experience Africa 2025 is its focus on collaboration. According to Chris Mears, CEO of ATTA Events, the event is designed to facilitate not only meetings but also the exchange of ideas that shape the future of African tourism. The event enables tourism professionals to share insights and experiences that can foster innovation and growth within the sector.

For GTBoard, this collaborative atmosphere is key. By engaging with other African tourism suppliers and international buyers, The Gambia’s tourism sector can stay ahead of industry trends and continue adapting to the changing needs of travellers.

The Future of Destination Gambia

The Gambia’s participation in Experience Africa 2025 is part of a broader effort to position the country as a key player in the global tourism industry. By focusing on sustainable tourism and leveraging international partnerships, GTBoard is working to ensure that The Gambia remains a top choice for travelers seeking authentic and responsible experiences.

As the event continues to evolve, the opportunities for networking and collaboration between tourism suppliers and buyers will only grow. For Destination Gambia, this means continued growth in visibility and influence within the global travel market. By aligning with global trends in eco-tourism and responsible travel, GTBoard is helping to shape the future of Gambia’s tourism industry.

Bottom line

GTBoard’s participation in Experience Africa 2025 is a crucial move in promoting Destination Gambia on the global stage. With its focus on sustainable tourism, cultural heritage, and eco-tourism, The Gambia is poised to become a leading destination for travellers seeking authentic, responsible travel experiences. As GTBoard strengthens its relationships with international tourism partners, Destination Gambia will undoubtedly continue to gain recognition and appeal in the global travel market.

By engaging the global audience through events like Experience Africa 2025, GTBoard is paving the pathway for the sustained growth and development of The Gambia’s tourism sector, making it a destination the modern traveller cannot do without.