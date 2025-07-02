WAFCON 2024 FINALS SPECIAL

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) is drawing ever closer, with Morocco staging the finals for the second time in a row.

After being pushed back a year because of scheduling issues, the tournament kicks off on Saturday, 5 July when the hosts take on Zambia at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat (20:00 GMT).

Listeners to the World Service in Africa will be able to hear live radio commentary of that game, the group clash between Mali and Tanzania, both semi-finals and the final.

Record nine-time champions Nigeria are also in action on the opening weekend, facing Tunisia in Group B, while holders South Africa begin the defence of their title against Ghana in Group C on Monday, 7 July.

But when are the other group fixtures? What is the format of the tournament? Where are matches being played and when do they kick off?

BBC Sport Africa provides you with all the information ahead of the 13th edition of Africa’s biggest women’s footballing event.

What are the groups?

The 12 teams have been split into three groups of four.

Hosts Morocco have a tough assignment in Group A, having been paired with a Zambia side which defeated them in qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Atlas Lionesses will also face Senegal and DR Congo, the top-ranked side from pot four.

The draw was kinder to Nigeria, who are bidding for their first title since 2018 and remain Africa’s top-ranked side at 36th in the world.

The Super Falcons will take on Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana – the lowest-ranked nations from each pot.

Group C sees holders South Africa take on Ghana and Mali, who are both back at the finals for the first time since 2018, and Tanzania, who are making just their second appearance following on from their debut in 2010.

The top two teams in each group and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

Group A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo.

Group B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana.

Group C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania.

Wafcon 2024 schedule and kick-off times

After the opening match, at least two games will be played each day during a group stage that runs until Monday, 14 July.

Games are being held at 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 (all times GMT) during the group stage, with the latter two kick-off times being used in the final two rounds of group games and the knockout stages, which begin on Friday, 18 July.

Wafcon 2024 venues: Where is it being played?

Morocco hosted the Wafcon finals three years ago, but none of the three venues used then will stage games this time around.

The North African nation is carrying out several redevelopment projects as it prepares to stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and co-host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Six stadiums will be used in five host cities, with two in Casablanca.

Olympic Stadium, Rabat (capacity 21,000)

El Bachir Stadium, Mohammedia (capacity 15,000)

Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (capacity 30,000)

Pere Jego Stadium, Casablanca (capacity 10,000)

Honneur Stadium, Oujda (capacity 19,800)

Berkane Stadium, Berkane (capacity 15,000)

Who are the favourites?

Of the 12 nations competing in Morocco, only Nigeria and South Africa have previously lifted the Wafcon trophy.

The Super Falcons travel to the kingdom with a rich pedigree under homegrown coach Justin Maduguwu.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named as Africa’s best goalkeeper for the past two years and forward Asisat Oshoala brings star quality and a winning mentality.

Coach Desiree Ellis looks to defend the trophy with a Banyana Banyana side who will be without forward Thembi Kgatlana because of personal reasons.

However, Jermaine Seoposenwe has impressed for Monterrey in Mexico and Hilda Magaia, who shared the Wafcon golden boot in 2022, provide a cutting edge in front of goal.

Morocco has invested heavily in footballing infrastructure in recent years but its women’s side are yet to emulate the success of the country’s men in becoming the top team on the continent.

The Atlas Lionesses have a Women’s World Cup winner in the dugout in the shape of Jorge Vilda, who guided Spain to the title in 2023.

Zambia finished third at the previous edition and boast the reigning Women’s African Footballer of the Year in Barbra Banda, who was forced to miss out on the 2022 finals.

The Orlando Pride striker forms a formidable partnership with Racheal Kundananji, with both forwards among the top four most expensive female players of all time. Swiss coach Nora Hauptle will mastermind the Copper Queens’ bid after a spell in charge of Ghana.

It will be a big ask for any of the other eight sides to mount a serious challenge for the title, with Ghana the only nation among them to appear in a final (1998, 2002 and 2006).

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024 group fixtures

All kick-off times GMT.

Saturday 5 July

Group A: Morocco vs Zambia, Olympic Stadium, Rabat (20:00) – listen to live radio commentary on the BBC World Service in Africa

Sunday 6 July

Group A: Senegal vs Ivory Coast, El Bachir Stadium, Mohammedia (14:00)

Group B: Nigeria vs Tunisia, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (16:00)

Group B: Algeria vs Botswana, Pere Jego Stadium, Casablanca (19:00)

Monday 7 July

Group C: South Africa vs Ghana, Honneur Stadium, Oujda (16:00)

Group C: Mali vs Tanzania, Berkane Stadium, Berkane (19:00) – listen to live radio commentary on the BBC World Service in Africa

Wednesday 9 July

Group A: Zambia vs Senegal, Mohammedia (16:00)

Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco, Rabat (19:00)

Thursday 10 July

Group B: Botswana vs Nigeria, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (16:00)

Group B: Tunisia vs Algeria, Pere Jego Stadium, Casablanca (19:00)

Friday 11 July

Group C: Ghana vs Mali, Berkane (16:00)

Group C: Tanzania vs South Africa, Oujda (19:00)

Saturday 12 July

Group A: Morocco vs Senegal, Rabat (19:00)

Group A: Zambia vs DR Congo, Mohammedia (19:00)

Sunday 13 July

Group B: Nigeria vs Algeria, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (19:00)

Group B: Tunisia vs Botswana, Pere Jego Stadium, Casablanca (19:00)

Monday 14 July

Group C: South Africa vs Mali, Oujda (19:00)

Group C: Ghana vs Tanzania, Berkane (19:00)

Wafcon quarter-final fixtures

Friday 18 July

QF1: Group A Winner vs Group C/B 3rd Place, Rabat (19:00)

QF2: Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (16:00)

Saturday 19 July

QF3: Group C Winner vs Group A/B 3rd Place, Oujda (19:00)

QF4: Group B Second Place vs Group C Second Place, Berkane (16:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Rabat (19:00) – listen to live radio commentary on the BBC World Service in Africa

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (16:00) – listen to live radio commentary on the BBC World Service in Africa

Third place play-off

Friday 25 July

SF1 losers vs SF2 losers, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (19:00)

Wafcon 2024 final

Saturday 26 July

SF1 winners vs SF2 winners, Olympic Stadium, Rabat (20:00)