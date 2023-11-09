Gambia to attend extra-ordinary summit on Gaza

- Advertisement -

Press release – The Republic of The Gambia will join other member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to participate in an Extraordinary Islamic Summit on the 12th November 2023 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Israeli Aggression in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The high-level meeting, which is convened at the request of the current chair of the summit, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to address the “unprecedented Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip and its surroundings, the worsening of humanitarian conditions, and the threats to civilians”.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow will lead The Gambian delegation, which includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mamadou Tangara, and the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat, Amb. Yankuba Dibba.