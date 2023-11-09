Gov’t confirms appointments of executive coordinators in KM, Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Regional Administration and Religious Affairs, Saffie Sankareh-Farage, has confirmed that Gambia government appointed executive coordinators for Banjul and Kanifing Municipality.

According to the PS, one Bakary Singhatey of Dippa Kunda has been appointed Executive Coordinator for Kanifing Municipality to be deputised by Musa Amul Nyassi of Bwiam, a former National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala while in Banjul, Ebrima Jawo, a former aspirant for mayor has been appointed Executive Coordinator.

The Standard could not reach the two executive coordinators but deputy executive coordinator for KM, Amul Nyassi, acknowledged receiving his appointment letter and vowed to do his best to meet the expectation and requirement of the new position.

It is not clear what the role of the new positions would be but in December last year, President Adama Barrow announced he will appoint governors for Kanifing Municipality and Banjul to put a halt to what he described as “efforts undermining his government’s programs”.

But a few days after the president’s announcement, Lawyer Lamin J Darbo told online media platform Kerr Fatou that the president does not have any constitutional powers to appoint governors for Banjul and Kanifing Municipality.