GAMBIA TO HOST AFRICAN U-18 YOUTH VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

The Gambia Volleyball Federation is gearing up to host the Confederation of African Volleyball, CAVB’s U18 youth development cup championship.
A statement from the Gambia Volleyball Federation said 12 countries across Africa will participate in the tournament that opens here from September 2 to 7.
The tournament is a joint initiative of CAVB, the world volleyball governing body FIVB and the Olympic Solidarity whose aim is to prepare and empower the youth athletes in Africa, in the lead-up to Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.
A local organising committee LOC has been set up to coordinate the logistics of the championship.

