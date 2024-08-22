Gambia, US strengthen military ties

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Soldiers from the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) recently engaged in a week-long professional military exchange with the Gambia Armed Forces.

The exchange aims to enhance military cooperation and share knowledge on critical areas such as the Inspector General (IG) system and rule of law, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Leading the US delegation was Lt Colonel Benjamin Barrett, chief of engagements and exercises, SETAF-AF Inspector General Office, accompanied by Lt Colonel Reneka Redmond and Captain Charles Blanton from the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) office.

The team presented a detailed overview of the US IG system, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring accountability and ethical conduct within military operations.

“The opportunity to engage in dialogue with our Gambian counterparts was invaluable,” Barrett said. “By exchanging insights on the IG system and rule of law, we can enhance our mutual understanding and strengthen the foundation of integrity and justice in both of our militaries.”

The exchange sessions delved into the history and structure of the U.S. IG system, emphasizing its role in maintaining accountability, transparency, and integrity within the military. Gambian officers, in turn, provided an overview of their own systems, leading to productive discussions on potential areas for collaboration and improvement.

“One of the key takeaways from this exchange is the shared commitment to accountability and integrity within our respective militaries,” Lt. Col. Redmond noted. “It’s inspiring to see how our two countries, despite different histories and systems, are aligned in our dedication to upholding these values and the rule of law.”

Throughout the week, discussions covered various aspects of military governance, including case studies and practical applications within both U.S. and Gambian military contexts. The sessions facilitated a candid exchange of ideas, fostering a collaborative atmosphere where both sides could learn from each other’s experiences.

“We had meaningful discussions on the importance of the rule of law, which is fundamental to maintaining trust and legitimacy in military operations,” added Capt. Charles Blanton. “The dialogue with our Gambian counterparts reinforced the idea that regardless of our differences, our shared commitment to legal and ethical standards is crucial.”

Blanton, also representing the SETAF-AF Civil Affairs Battalion, played a pivotal role in outlining future collaborative opportunities between SETAF-AF’s Civil Affairs teams and the Gambia Armed Forces, setting the stage for enduring partnerships.

“Participating in this exchange has been profoundly enlightening,” said Blanton. “As a representative of the Civil Affairs Battalion, I’ve had the unique opportunity to discuss future collaborations with the Gambia Armed Forces, exploring ways our teams can effectively address local needs. This dialogue is a crucial step toward forging enduring partnerships that leverage our collective expertise to support stability and development across Africa.”

The Gambia Armed Forces expressed appreciation for the exchange, noting the relevance of the discussions to their ongoing efforts to improve military oversight and legal processes. This exchange underscores SETAF-AF’s commitment to building strong, cooperative relationships with African military partners on the continent.