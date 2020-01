The Gambia’s men beach volleyball team made a mixed start to the on-going World tour in Iran.

The Gambian team who are currently the African champions recovered from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of host Iran to inflict a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic in this FIVB World Tour underway in Qeshm island in Iran.

The Gambian pair of Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra will play their third match today Thursday and a win will see them through to the last 8.