Gambia vs Comoros – preview, team news, lineups

Tonight: Kick -off 19hrs

By Joshua Cole

The penultimate game in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will see Gambia take on Comoros at Stade Municipal de Berkane today Friday at 19hrs.

Both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and are separated by only one point and one spot in a closely-contested group.

Gambia took a significant step in their quest to qualify for a third consecutive AFCON tournament when they picked up their first win of the qualifying series during October’s window.

The Scorpions edged Madagascar 1-0 on home soil days after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, leaving them in third place with five points after defeats to Tunisia and Comoros in their opening two matches.

Johnny McKinstry’s side will need to win both their final matches against Comoros and Tunisia to have a chance of finishing in the top two, but a lack of adequate home support for Gambia in either of the matches might hinder their chances.

No stadium in Gambia met FIFA’s standards, forcing the Scorpions to play their home game against Comoros at a neutral venue, while they will have to travel to Tunisia for the final qualifying game.

McKinstry’s team have not won any of their last four matches on the road, losing two and drawing the most recent two.

Comoros picked up four points from their double-header against Tunisia last month to remain the only unbeaten team in Group A, which helped them stay second with six points, one behind group leaders Tunisia.

Les Coelacantes won away at Tunisia thanks to a goal from Rafiki Said, before being held to a 1-1 draw at home in the return leg a couple of days later.

Prior to those games against Tunisia, Comoros drew 1-1 against both Gambia and Madagascar in their opening two matches, but they must now win their last two matches to stay in control of their fate.

If Comoros were to qualify for AFCON 2025, it would be just the second time they have reached the finals of the competition in the last 12 editions of the tournament.

Team news

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh is the man to watch for Gambia, having scored two of their four goals in the qualifying series so far.

Musa Barrow scored the only goal in the win over Madagascar, and should lead the line once again with Ali Sowe and Alieu Fadera offering support behind the striker alongside Minteh.

Youssouf M’Changama will be the man to watch for the Comoros having scored 50 percent of their goals in the qualifiers so far.

Said Bakari will likely feature in attack for the visitors, while Myziane Maolida could partner him in the forward line alongside Faiz Selemani.

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Jarju; Ceesay, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Manneh, Adams; Fadera, Sowe, Minteh; Barrow

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Pandor; Bakari, Omari, M’Dahoma, Abdallah; Bourhane, Lutin, M’Changama; Selemani, Maolida, Said.

Afcon qualifiers round up

The 24 nations to compete at next year’s Caf Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will be confirmed following the completion of the qualifiers for the continental finals on Tuesday, 19 November.

With seven teams having already secured their ticket to join hosts Morocco, the remaining places for next year’s finals will be decided in the final two rounds of qualifiers set for 13-16 November (Match Day 5) and 17-19 November (Match Day 6).

Of the 52 nations that started the qualifiers, Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt and Senegal have so far joined Morocco in the finals field to contest for Africa’s most sought-after trophy.

The 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations will take place between 21 December, 2025 and 18 January, 2026.

Standings

Group A: Tunisia (7), Comoros (6), Gambia (5), Madagascar (2)

Tunisia have maintained their lead in Group A despite failing to collect maximum points in their previous two matches against Comoros. Gambia, who face a resurgent Comoros, are still very much in the running for qualification, with Madagascar the only team yet to earn a victory.

Group B: Morocco (12), Gabon (7), Central African Republic (3), Lesotho (1)

Morocco have enjoyed a perfect start with four wins from four games, conceding just one goal in the process. They are hoping to continue this impressive run against second-placed Gabon who themselves have enjoyed a solid qualification campaign. Central African Republic will be looking to make it two consecutive wins over Lesotho, having easily dispatched their opponents the last time they played. The fixture is crucial for CAR if they are to stand a chance of making the finals.

Group C: Egypt (12), Botswana (6), Cape Verde (3), Mauritania (3)

Egypt have been dominant in Group C with four impressive victories. They face a buoyant Botswana side who will be keen to pose a stern challenge to the already qualified Pharaohs as they have finals ambitions of their own. Cape Verde and Mauritania are locked on three points and cannot afford any further slip-ups if they are to book a finals berth.

Group D: Nigeria (10), Benin (6), Rwanda (5), Libya (1)

Nigeria remain frontrunners in Group D, showcasing solid performances that have seen them yet to concede a goal. Benin are in second place, a point ahead of Rwanda in third. The clash against Benin on Match Day 5 gives the Super Eagles an opportunity to seal their finals place, while Libya will be desperate for their first win against Rwanda.

Group E: Algeria (12), Equatorial Guinea (7), Togo (2), Liberia (1)

Further underlining the North African dominance is Algeria, who lead Group E with four victories. Their perfect record will be put to the test against Equatorial Guinea, who are looking to secure second place. The pressure is mounting for Togo who face Liberia in a must-win clash. The latter are already eliminated.

Group F: Angola (12), Sudan (7), Ghana (2), Niger (1)

Already qualified Angola sit comfortably on top of Group F with a perfect record and seek to extend their winning streak against struggling Ghana, who are in urgent need of points or face missing out on the finals for the first time in 20 years. Sudan could tighten their grip on the second place when they take on bottom side Niger.

Group G: Cote d’Ivoire (9), Zambia (7), Sierra Leone (4), Chad (2)

The Elephants stand strong in Group G with three victories from four matches. They face a tough test in Zambia, who are two points behind. With all still to play for, Chad and Sierra Leone will go head-to-head. This matchday offers a critical opportunity for the bottom two teams to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Group H: DR Congo (12), Guinea (6), Tanzania (4), Ethiopia (1)

DR Congo have dominated Group H with four wins, but Guinea present a significant challenge as they aim to take a giant step towards qualification themselves. Ethiopia and Tanzania urgently need points and will look to capitalise on their Match Day 5 meeting to stay in the hunt.

Group I: Mozambique (8), Mali (8), Guinea-Bissau (4), Eswatini (1)

There is a top-of-the-table clash in Group I as Mozambique and Mali lock horns. Both will be looking to seal a finals spot in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Guinea-Bissau will hope to keep their qualification chances alive when they play eliminated Eswatini.

Group J: Cameroon (10), Zimbabwe (8), Kenya (4), Namibia (0)

Cameroon lead Group J, a testament to the Indomitable Lions’ strength in the campaign, while Zimbabwe follow in second place. Namibia, who reached the previous finals in Cote d’Ivoire, will not repeat that feat after losing all four games so far. Kenya remain in contention but must beat Zimbabwe on Match Day 5 or the latter will qualify.

Group K: Uganda (10), South Africa (8), Congo (4), South Sudan (0)

Uganda and South Africa will face off in a clash where the victor will qualify for the finals, though a draw will be enough for The Cranes. Congo will expect to beat already eliminated South Sudan to keep their hopes alive, with a draw not enough for them.

Group L: Burkina Faso (10), Senegal (10), Burundi (3), Malawi (0)

Burkina Faso and Senegal are tied at the top of Group L, both showcasing solid performances so far with their tickets to the finals officially secured. With the teams set to face off, both will be eager to secure victories to close off the qualifiers in style and win the group. Burundi and Malawi are playing for pride.

Cafonline